Lebanese MoH Denounces IOF Attack on Paramedics

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine condemned an “Israeli” strike targeting Civil Defense paramedics in the southern town of Majdal Zoun, calling it part of a broader pattern of attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Nassereddine said the incident “is not an isolated event,” but part of a “scorched-earth policy” aimed at weakening Lebanon’s resilience, according to remarks reported on Wednesday.

He added that the death toll among health sector workers has reached 103 since March 2, as "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon has continued despite the April 17 ceasefire.

The minister said the targeting of paramedics represents a “blatant violation” of international law and the Geneva Conventions, stressing that such actions amount to a direct assault on protected humanitarian personnel.

Nassereddine added that Lebanon’s Health Ministry, in coordination with the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, is documenting "Israeli" violations in detail to build a “strong international criminal case file.”

“Our paramedics are not numbers, and these crimes will not go unpunished. Accountability is coming, and justice will prevail, even if delayed,” he said, urging international and UN bodies to break their silence over what he described as systematic attacks.

According to Lebanon’s Civil Defense, three rescue workers and two civilians were claimed in an "Israeli" strike on Majdal Zoun while responding to an emergency call on Tuesday.

As part of ongoing "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon, “Israeli” forces have repeatedly targeted ambulance crews, civil defense teams, and their facilities, especially while they were conducting rescue and evacuation operations following strikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa, in what is described as double-tap strikes.