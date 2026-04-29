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MP Fadlallah: Enemy Security Buffer Plan in Lebanon Will Be Defeated

MP Fadlallah: Enemy Security Buffer Plan in Lebanon Will Be Defeated
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By Staff

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah said the enemy’s attempt to establish a security buffer zone on Lebanese land and reproduce a new Antoine Lahad model in the region will be defeated by the sacrifices of the resistance and the steadfastness of the people.

Speaking from Parliament, Fadlallah said, “We are facing daily claiming of unarmed civilians in the South and systematic destruction of our border villages.”

He further stressed that the authorities and their apparatus must immediately abandon concessionary options, stop incitement and accusations of treason, and cease antagonizing a large segment of the Lebanese people, as this serves the enemy on one hand and threatens stability and Lebanon’s consensual formula enshrined in the Taif Agreement on the other.

MP Fadlallah noted that this conduct “deprives the authorities of their role and legitimacy as stipulated in the preamble of the constitution, turning them into a party aligned against the majority of their people.”

“No matter how hard they try, they will not obtain national cover for direct negotiations with the enemy,” he added.

He concluded, saying that the required solution is clear: “The return of authority to its people in a way that preserves Lebanon’s unity and sovereignty.”

 

Israel Lebanon mp fadlallah zionist aggression war on lebanon WarCrimes SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 29-04-2026 Hour: 10:35 Beirut Timing

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