Hezbollah’s Advanced Drones Catch Enemy Off Guard, Reshape Battlefield Dynamics

By Staff

Hezbollah has significantly expanded its arsenal of high-precision, high-speed FPV loitering attack drones as part of broader efforts to enhance its military capabilities, informed sources told Al-Ahed News.

According to the sources, in the fifteen months following the November 2024 ceasefire, the Hezbollah has continued to advance the development of these systems. Key technical modifications have reportedly been introduced, including the integration of fiber-optic control systems, rendering the drones resistant to downing, jamming and signal interception attempts.

The sources added that Hezbollah now operates multiple types of loitering attack drones tailored for different combat roles. Some models are designed to target infantry units, while others are configured to strike heavy military equipment such as tanks and bulldozers.

Among the most notable variants are drones equipped with high-capacity batteries, enabling them to travel distances of up to 50 kilometers at high speed while carrying payloads of at least 7 kilograms. These drones are reportedly capable of destroying Iron Dome systems and disabling early warning devices.

Such advancements, the sources noted, require highly specialized technical expertise, placing the Islamic Resistance among leading actors in the field of drone technology.

The development process involves innovation and adaptation of existing components to meet specific operational needs; an approach contrasted with conventional military reliance on imported systems.

The success of this effort is underscored by the unprecedented effectiveness of these loitering drones, which has compelled the enemy to hold discussions on countermeasures after admitting they were caught off guard by the technology.

The drones have inflicted unprecedented losses, contributing to growing unease among enemy ranks and establishing themselves as a persistent tactical challenge.

