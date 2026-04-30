Navy Commander: Iran Signals Imminent Reveal of Weapon Enemies Dread

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Iran, has announced that the Islamic Republic is set to “very soon” confront its enemies with a new weapon that they “deeply fear.”

"And it is right next to them [too]," he noted on Wednesday in reference to the weapon in question, adding, "I hope they won't have a heart attack."

The commander noted how the enemies had wrongfully thought they would achieve the results thay had sought through their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran "in the shortest possible time," adding, "That very assumption has now turned into a joke in military academies."

Referring to the Navy's retaliatory operations against enemy targets throughout the aggression, Irani cited as many as seven missile operations against the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.

The retaliation, he added, prevented the United States from being able to launch aircraft or conduct air operations from the carrier for a period of time.

Facing the aggression that began on February 28, Iran's Armed Forces staged at least 100 waves of decisive and successful reprisal against sensitive American and "Israeli" targets across a large expanse of the West Asia region.

The commander said the United States' war efforts saw it deploy missiles against the Iranian soil from platforms based on naval units before engaging more missile platforms that required it to bring in more destroyers.

"Even so, they remain stalled," Irani stated.

Iran also retaliated by closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz to enemy and allied vessels, later restricting passage to ships with Iranian authorization after the US said it would continue its “illegal” blockade of Iranian shipping.

According to the commander, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz from the Arabian Sea. "If they move any closer, we will take operational action without delay," he said.

Despite the blockade, he added, "some vessels have departed from our ports, and some have reached their destinations."

He also strongly condemned American forces' illegal seizure of some Iranian vessels as part of the blockade, which he denounced as not only "piracy," but also "hostage-taking."

"They have taken crewmembers and their families hostage aboard ships," he stated. "The Americans are worse than Somali pirates, because Somali pirates acted out of poverty, but these have added hostage-taking" to their atrocities, Irani said.

However, the commander asserted that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces were sworn to avenging the nation's martyrs "to the last drop of our blood."

"We will afflict a regret-inducing blow to them."