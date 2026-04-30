Leader’s Advisor Warns: Next War Would Spell Disaster for The US

By Staff, Agencies

A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that any renewed aggression against Iran would be “catastrophic” for the United States.

"History will record that the Iranian nation sank the American superpower in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman," Mohsen Rezaei, a former chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], said on Wednesday.

"American military personnel are warning that if the country continues the war, there is a possibility that their vessels will be sunk and their soldiers killed," he added.

In the event of fresh aggression, the US "should expect that we will take a large number of their forces captive," added Rezaei, also a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council.

The Islamic Republic's Armed Forces faced the latest bout of the US-"Israeli" unprovoked aggression against the country with at least 100 waves of decisive and successful reprisal targeting sensitive American and “Israeli” targets across a large expanse of the West Asia region.

Rezaei's remarks pointing to the potential of significant human and material losses for the US in the event of resumption of the aggression came amid admissions by American officials, themselves, about the Irans's having retained a significant portion of its military capability, despite the aggression.

Amid Iran’s retaliation, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week pause in attacks on April 7 and later extended it, while still pursuing an illegal blockade of Iranian shipping in violation of the truce.

In response, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to all but authorized vessels, a move that has jolted global energy markets and driven up fuel prices in the US, further denting Trump’s popularity.

Rezaei predicted that the US president could blame Congress for the deadlock that has arisen from the unprovoked aggression.

"If Congress decides against war, Trump can blame Congress and the Democrats. If Congress supports continuing the war, Trump will attribute the consequences of prolonging the war to them," the advisor said.

The official, however, said "the least costly option" for the United States would be accepting the 10-strong conditions that Iran has set towards realization of an end to the situation.

The conditions include definitive conclusion of whatever instance of aggression against the Islamic Republic, cessation of aggression on all fronts, removal of illegal sanctions, and provision of compensation.

Rezaei, meanwhile, categorically ruled out rumors spread by the US and its allies concerning the health conditions of the Leader, describing him as "young, healthy, and energetic," and asserting that he "is managing the country’s affairs through prudence."

The Islamic Republic, he added, was resolved to exact revenge on the adversaries for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei's predecessor, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who was targeted in the early stages of the aggression.

"The revenge for the martyred Leader remains in place and will not be fulfilled except with the elimination of 'Israel'."

The advisor concluded his remarks by noting that the aggression had proven certain realities, including Trump's having become "a sacrifice for 'Israel'."

He was referring to America's succumbing to pressure applied by the "Israeli" entity to join the aggression in order to try to realize "Tel Aviv's" ambitions.

Another reality emerging from the war was that "Europe is separating its path from the United States," Rezaei said in reference to refusal on the part of the US's European allies to directly contribute to the aggression and their expressing doubt about Washington's ability to "protect" them.