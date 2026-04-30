By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, April 29, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., two Merkava tanks in the village of Qantara, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in civilian deaths and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in civilian deaths and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., two Merkava tanks near the town square of the village of Qantara, with two offensive drones, scoring a direct hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:45 p.m., a Merkava tank near the village of Beit Lif, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}