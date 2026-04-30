Qalibaf: US ’Junk Advice’ Driving Oil to $140

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf mocked US warnings about Iranian oil wells allegedly “exploding,” calling them “junk advice,” and warned that Washington’s blockade threats are instead driving global oil prices toward $140 per barrel.

“3 days in, no well exploded. We could extend to 30 and live stream the well here,” Qalibaf said in a post on his X account on Thursday.

He mocked the claim that Iranian oil lines could explode due to excess production with no use, saying such a remark was the result of “junk” advice from individuals such as US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent.

The top Iranian parliamentarian warned that such a mindset can increase the oil prices to $140.

“That was the kind of junk advice the US admin gets from people like Bessent who also push the blockade theory and cranked oil up to $120+. Next stop:140,” Qalibaf wrote.

“The issue isn't the theory, it's the mindset,” he added.

Qalibaf’s post came after Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News that a pipeline through which a massive amount of oil flows is blocked for any reason “can explode internally due to mechanical causes if oil cannot be loaded onto ships or containers.”

“There are only about three days left before such an incident occurs in Iran,” the US president said.

He also claimed that an exploded line can “never be restored to its original state under any circumstances.”

The US-"Israeli" aggression, along with US threats to resume airstrikes on Tehran in case of no agreement, in addition to restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, have all increased oil prices in the past two months.

Meanwhile, Oil prices soared more than five percent to a fresh four-year high Thursday after Trump warned the illegal US blockade of Iranian ports could last months.

Brent for June delivery surged 6.8% to $126 Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate jumped three percent to top $110.

Analysts said traders were beginning to shift to the view that the crisis will not be as short as initially hoped.