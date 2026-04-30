Iran Jewish Leader to Ayatollah Khamenei: We Are Proud of Your leadership

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Jewish community in Iran, Homayoun Sameh Najafabadi, pledged allegiance to the Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, affirming that Iranian Jews take pride in being an integral part of the nation’s social fabric.

In a speech delivered before a large gathering of Iranians opposing US and “Israeli” policies, Laleh expressed the community’s satisfaction with Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei assuming responsibility, describing him as “a student of the martyred Imam, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.”

Reflecting the cohesion of Iran’s social fabric in the face of aggression and external challenges targeting the country in all its diversity, the Jewish leader asserted, “As Iranian Jews, we stand side by side with all other components, proud of this leadership, and we wish it glory and success in leading the country toward progress.”

Furthermore, in his speech, he stressed the importance of unity between the people and their armed forces, praising the “fierce defense” exhibited by Iranians in the face of pressure.

He concluded by saying, “May we always bear witness to the triumph of our beloved Iran, and come together in celebration of the victory that draws near, born of our steadfastness and unity.”

It is worth noting that, as part of the US-“Israeli” aggression on Iran, not even Jewish places of worship were spared.

On April 7, Iranian authorities reported that a series of US-"Israeli" airstrikes targeted the central Tehran neighborhood of Palestine, resulting in the complete destruction of the Rafi Nia Jewish Synagogue.

Homayoun Sameh Najafabadi, representative of the Jewish community in Iran’s parliament, condemned the attack, saying, “During our religious holidays, the ‘Israeli’ entity targeted us and showed no mercy, even to Jews in Iran.”