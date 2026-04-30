“Israeli” Health Ministry: 612 Injuries in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Health Ministry has reported that 612 “Israelis” have been injured in the northern front with Lebanon since the start of the latest round of aggression, with the figures emerging following the announcement of a ceasefire with Iran earlier this month.

According to the ministry, a total of 8513 injuries have been recorded since the launch of so-called “Operation Roar of the Lion” through Wednesday, including 16 new cases reported within the past 24 hours.

The report also noted that 612 of these injuries were sustained on the northern front bordering Lebanon.

The figures come as continued confrontations persist along the southern Lebanese border, where the Islamic resistance continues to carry out operations targeting “Israeli” troops, vehicles, and military positions in response to what it describes as repeated ceasefire violations and ongoing strikes on Lebanese villages.

The escalation has resulted in civilian casualties in Lebanon, with reports of deaths and injuries as strikes continue to hit border communities.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation is facing what observers describe as a deepening manpower crisis within its military, which has shifted from a numerical shortage to a structural challenge affecting combat readiness and the ability to sustain multi-front operations.

The issue gained renewed attention after “Israeli” Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly warned of an approaching “internal collapse” within the military, presenting what he described as “ten red flags” to the security cabinet during the ongoing war.

Zamir has called for urgent legislative measures addressing conscription policies, reserve force management, and the extension of mandatory service. However, despite repeated warnings from military, political, and media circles, no decisive government response has yet been implemented, according to “Israeli” reports.