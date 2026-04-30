Iranian President: Gulf Naval Blockade Threatens Global Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warns that any attempt to impose a naval blockade violates international law, threatens regional interests, and risks global peace and stability, insisting it will ultimately fail.

In a message on the occasion of the National Day of the Gulf on Thursday, Pezeshkian said the day is a valuable opportunity to once again remind the historical truth that this waterway is an “inseparable” part of Iranians’ identity and a symbol of the great Iranian nation's resistance to old and new colonialists.

He added that the day is celebrated this year under the circumstances that the US-"Israeli" imposed war against the Islamic Republic once again reveals the significance of this region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, to the world.

He emphasized that the bravery of the Iranian naval forces showed that this vital passage plays a key role in transferring energy and is also a symbol of national sovereignty and “reflects Iran's undeniable role in ensuring regional and global security.”

The president noted that the enemies have changed the field of their pressure from economic sector to naval blockade and restrictions in marine trade routes as a new means to exert pressure on the Iranian nation and government.

“But our enemies should know that the Gulf is not an arena for imposing unilateral foreign wills, but rather is a part of the system of international interactions and its security only makes sense in light of collective cooperation and mutual respect for the sovereignty of its coastal countries,” Pezeshkian added.

During the 40 days of the US-"Israeli" aggression, it became clear that the US military bases in regional countries failed to ensure security for the host countries and jeopardized their peace and security, he said.

Pezeshkian stated that these bases from which attacks against Iran were carried out were considered legitimate targets for the country as they facilitated the invasion against the Islamic Republic.

As the guardian of security of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran continues to adhere to the principles of freedom of navigation and maritime safety, except for hostile countries, he emphasized.

He, however, reiterated that Iran believes that the implementation of such principles must be coupled with respect for the Iranian nation and sovereignty.

Pezeshkian held the United States and the "Israeli" entity responsible for any insecurity in this waterway.

He expressed hope that lasting security and stability would be restored to the Gulf without the presence of foreign powers.