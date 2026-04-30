By Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei's message on the occasion of Persian Gulf National Day:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

One of the unique blessings that God has bestowed upon the Muslim nations in our region, especially the dear Iranian people, is the blessing of the "Persian Gulf." This blessing goes beyond being just a waterway, as it has become an integral part of our identity and civilization.

In addition to being a point of connection between peoples, it serves as a vital and exceptional route for the global economy through the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

This strategic wealth has attracted the greed of many malicious powers throughout history, with repeated acts of aggression from European and American forces causing instability, harm, and threats to the countries of the region; this is just one aspect of the evil plans of the arrogant powers against the peoples of the Persian Gulf, with the most recent example being the actions of American arrogance.

The Iranian people, who have the longest coastline along the Persian Gulf, have made the greatest sacrifices for their independence and to confront foreign invaders.

From expelling the Portuguese and liberating the Strait of Hormuz, which led to May 10 being designated as Persian Gulf National Day, to resisting Dutch colonialism and heroically facing British imperialism, the Islamic Revolution marked a major turning point in this Resistance, reducing the influence of the arrogant powers in the region.

Today, two months after the largest military aggression by arrogant forces in the region and the disgraceful defeat of America, a new phase is emerging for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The peoples of the region, who have long witnessed the silence and submission of rulers to the invaders, have in the past sixty days observed the steadfastness, vigilance, and struggle of the heroes of the naval forces in the Army and the Revolutionary Guard, alongside the courage of the people and youth in southern Iran, rejecting foreign domination.

Today, thanks to God and the blessings of the blood of the martyrs of the third imposed war, particularly the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, it is clear not only to global public opinion and the peoples of the region, but also to the rulers themselves, that the American presence in the Persian Gulf is the primary cause of instability. Their bases are incapable of securing even themselves, let alone others.

With God's help, the future of the Persian Gulf will be one free of American presence, serving the progress, prosperity, and comfort of its peoples.

Together with our neighbors in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, we share “one fate”, and those who come from thousands of kilometers away to stir chaos and evil have no place in it, except at the depths of its waters. These victories, achieved by God's grace under the policies of Resistance, will mark the beginning of a new regional and international order.

The miraculous rise of the Iranian people is no longer confined to tens of millions of fighters against Zionism and America, but the entire Iranian people, both inside and outside the country, consider all their identity, scientific, industrial, and technological capabilities—from nanotechnology and biology to nuclear and missile capabilities—national treasures that must be protected.

Islamic Iran, by practically thanking God for this blessing of managing the Strait of Hormuz, will make the Persian Gulf region safer and prevent enemies from exploiting this waterway.