Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In a sharply worded statement, Hezbollah condemned what it described as an “Israeli” assault on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, framing the incident as part of a broader pattern of violations and calling for urgent international action over Gaza.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the “Israeli” enemy’s attack on and seizure of vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, calling it a clear violation of international law and an act of piracy that adds to a long record of aggression and abuses. Such actions are consistent with an entity built on violence and one that shows no regard for international laws or norms.

Hezbollah praises the exceptional courage of the activists aboard the flotilla, describing them as free individuals who defied the unjust blockade imposed on Gaza. Their actions reaffirm that the Palestinian Cause remains alive in the conscience of those who believe in justice and humanity, despite attempts by “Israel” and its global backers to sideline and suppress it.

Hezbollah stresses that Palestine will remain a central cause of humanity and a clear banner of truth in the face of injustice. Hezbollah calls on the international community and its institutions to take responsibility—morally, legally and historically—by breaking the state of paralysis and silence, and by acting immediately to end the blockade on Gaza and halt the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, whose shame will haunt a complacent world for generations.

We also call on the countries that still uphold justice and the rule of law to take serious and concrete steps to restore respect for international law, after some arrogant powers have turned the world into a lawless arena, stripped of humanitarian standards.