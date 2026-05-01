Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, May 1, 2026
By Al-Ahed New
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, May 1, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people:
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 a.m., a self-propelled 155 mm artillery gun south of the village of Yarin, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its infringement of Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 10:30 a.m., an “Israeli” military drone—of the Hermes 450 “Zik” type—over the city of Nabatieh, with a surface-to-air missile.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., two Merkava tanks in the village of Bint Jbeil, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., two Merkava tanks in the village of Qantar, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established Blat Site in southern Lebanon, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Shamaa, with an of offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:50 p.m., a Hummer vehicle in the town of Bayada, with an of offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a squadron of offensive drones.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}