By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, May 1, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 a.m., a self-propelled 155 mm artillery gun south of the village of Yarin, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its infringement of Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 10:30 a.m., an “Israeli” military drone—of the Hermes 450 “Zik” type—over the city of Nabatieh, with a surface-to-air missile. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., two Merkava tanks in the village of Bint Jbeil, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., two Merkava tanks in the village of Qantar, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established Blat Site in southern Lebanon, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Shamaa, with an of offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:50 p.m., a Hummer vehicle in the town of Bayada, with an of offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Meiss Al-Jabal, with a squadron of offensive drones. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}