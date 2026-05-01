The Dual-Chokepoint Catastrophe: Trump’s War and the End of Global Trade

Mohamad Hammoud

A Presidency Built on Economic Brinkmanship

With an increasingly unstable president in the White House, the American and global economies are feeling a blistering heat that threatens a total financial meltdown. Critics and medical observers have raised alarms regarding the President’s erratic mental capacity, noting that his volatile decision-making has damaged every sector of the US economy except for his own private business interests. According to the World Bank’s April 2026 Commodity Markets Outlook, energy prices are projected to surge by 24% this year—the sharpest spike in four years—as a direct result of the administration's war on Iran.

Despite warnings from veteran experts that a Middle Eastern conflagration would shatter the global recovery, Trump chose to follow the escalatory advice of Benjamin Netanyahu, launching a war whose catastrophic consequences are now felt worldwide.

This volatility is a direct consequence of a White House that treats global trade as a zero-sum game fueled by elite impunity and personal gain. Investigative reporters at The Guardian and watchdogs like Public Citizen have uncovered evidence that the President may have personally benefited from the conflict by leaking inside information to facilitate lucrative market moves for his associates. These reports highlight "perfectly timed" wagers on oil and stock futures occurring mere minutes before major policy announcements on Truth Social, suggesting a systematic exploitation of the office. While Trump claims Iran is in a "state of collapse," CNN reported on Tuesday that Brent crude futures surged past $112 per barrel—nearly double the 2025 average—punishing American households with soaring costs.

The "Nut Graf" of this crisis lies in the administration's unwavering support for "Israel," providing the spark for a regional fire that consumes national wealth to secure financial advantages for a narrow elite.

The Nightmare Scenario: A Dual-Chokepoint Blockade

The global financial system would face an existential threat if Trump escalated bombing of Iranian targets. Iran and its allies could attempt to shut the world’s two most vital maritime gates. If the Bab al-Mandeb were fully blocked alongside the already disrupted Strait of Hormuz, modern trade would effectively cease to function. According to The Wall Street Journal, a full closure of Bab al-Mandeb would force most maritime commerce between Asia and Europe to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding billions in costs and weeks of delay.

Such a dual-chokepoint blockade would be a “black swan” event with no modern precedent, potentially pushing Brent crude toward $200 per barrel. For the United States, this would mean more than inflation; it would represent a systemic breakdown in supply chains for goods ranging from electronics to essential medicines, compounding pressure on an economy already strained by high interest rates and record debt.

From Oil Shock to Global Breakdown

The cost of such escalation extends far beyond fuel prices, triggering what the World Bank describes as "development in reverse." In the Middle East, the crisis has shifted from financial markets to household survival, with Gulf Cooperation Council states reporting that 70% of food imports have been disrupted. According to Wikipedia, this has produced a "grocery supply emergency," with staple prices rising by up to 120% in nations such as Qatar and the UAE.

While Western discourse often overlooks conditions in the Global South, the material impact of these disruptions is severe. Despite these pressures, the Trump administration remains unable to take the course of action preferred by most Americans and their allies, largely due to the intense pressure the President faces from AIPAC and Netanyahu.

Inflation, Debt, and the Architecture of Impunity

Rising energy costs and collapsing supply chains are fueling a global inflationary cycle that central banks are struggling to contain. The International Monetary Fund [IMF] projected in its April 2026 outlook that global growth will slow to 3.1%, while inflation remains stubbornly elevated at 4.4%. The IMF also warns that increased defense spending is widening fiscal deficits and crowding out social programs, effectively shifting the cost of a militarized foreign policy onto the general public. Public debt in wartime economies is expected to rise by 14 percentage points, leaving behind long-term structural damage that will persist long after active conflict ends.

Conclusion: A Global System Under Stress

If this escalation continues, the simultaneous disruption of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb would place an unbearable strain on global trade. Such a result would not be a mere regional shock, but a systemic disruption spanning energy markets, manufacturing supply chains, and national economies worldwide.

The question is no longer whether the global economy will be affected, but whether it can withstand a combined chokepoint failure without entering a period of prolonged structural instability.