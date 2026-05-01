“Israel’ Reports 8,500+ Injured During Aggression on Iran, Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation's Health Ministry reported that 8,549 people have been treated for injuries in hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on February 28, according to updated figures released late Thursday.

The ministry said that 36 injuries were documented on Thursday alone, bringing the cumulative total to 8,549 cases as of 23:53 on April 30.

According to the ministry’s data, 648 injuries were recorded in "Israeli" hospitals from the northern front following the ceasefire with Iran. These cases were distributed across multiple hospitals.

The ministry also reported that 230 injuries were recorded after the ceasefire with Lebanon, reflecting continued impact from the northern front.

The ministry noted that the highest number of injuries recorded since the ceasefire with Iran reached 36 in a single day, contributing to the cumulative 648 injuries linked to the Lebanese front during this period.

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" occupation is facing what observers describe as a deepening manpower crisis within its military, which has shifted from a numerical shortage to a structural challenge affecting combat readiness and the ability to sustain multi-front operations.

The issue gained renewed attention after "Israeli" Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly warned of an approaching “internal collapse” within the military, presenting what he described as “ten red flags” to the security cabinet during the ongoing war.

Zamir has called for urgent legislative measures addressing conscription policies, reserve force management, and the extension of mandatory service.

However, despite repeated warnings from military, political, and media circles, no decisive official response has yet been implemented, according to "Israeli" reports.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah is reportedly taking advantage of operational limits on “Israeli” forces to maintain pressure on the southern Lebanon front, despite Netanyahu’s threats of a “strong response,” “Israeli” media reported.