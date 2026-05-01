Amnesty Alarms Over 175 Flotilla Activists Held by ’Israeli’ Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Amnesty International has raised concerns about the fate of around 175 activists detained after “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] intercepted a humanitarian flotilla attempting to reach the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the organization.

The rights group said 22 Global Sumud Flotilla vessels carrying medical aid to Gaza were intercepted in international waters near Greece, with those aboard detained and transferred to "Israeli" custody.

Amnesty International’s Erika Guevara Rosas condemned the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla and detention of activists, describing the operation as unlawful and part of a wider pattern of impunity.

She said the activists were on a peaceful mission to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge the blockade on Gaza amid severe humanitarian conditions, and criticized their detention as arbitrary and unjustified given the crisis facing the population.

Amnesty said the flotilla carried food, infant formula, and medical supplies, arguing its interception reflects enforcement of the Gaza blockade. Rosas said the action underscores the severity of the 19-year blockade on the occupied Gaza Strip.

The organization also raised alarm over the conditions surrounding the detention, citing reports that communications were disrupted during the operation, leaving those on board unable to seek assistance.

Highlighting previous incidents, Amnesty raised concerns for about 175 activists detained after a flotilla interception, citing disrupted communications and risks to their safety.

It also referenced earlier incidents in October 2025, saying detained activists reported ill-treatment including sleep deprivation and denial of water and medical care, with related allegations under investigation in Italy.

Amnesty called for the immediate and unconditional release of detained flotilla activists, urging authorities to ensure humane treatment, access to consular support, and protection from abuse.

It also appealed for wider international action on Gaza, including efforts to end the blockade and allow humanitarian aid, while urging states to halt support for what it described as impunity and to implement the 2024 International Court of Justice ruling on ending the occupation.

Families of detained flotilla activists, including at least six Australians, have raised concerns over their safety and criticized Australia’s response, while organizers said over 50 vessels carrying about 500 tonnes of aid left Italy before being intercepted en route to Gaza under the “Israeli” naval blockade.