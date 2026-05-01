’Israel’ Deployed Iron Beam Laser System in UAE Amid War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation entity deployed a version of its Iron Beam laser-based air defense system to the United Arab Emirates amid the war against Iran, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Alongside the Iron Beam, "Israel" also sent a surveillance system known as Spectro, designed to detect drones from distances of up to 20 kilometers [approximately 12.4 miles], the report said.

The newspaper further reported, citing Axios, that "Israel" had deployed the better-known Iron Dome system to the UAE, along with troops required to operate it.

Quoting a person familiar with the matter, the report added that the number of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] currently in the UAE is significant. “It’s not a small number of boots on the ground,” the source said.

While the reported deployment of "Israel's" Iron Dome and Iron Beam systems to the UAE during the US-"Israeli" war on Iran marks a notable escalation, the broader military cooperation between the two is not new.

Since the 2020 normalization accords, the UAE and “Israel” have developed formal military and defense-industrial ties, including cooperation on counter-drone systems and discussions on localized production of "Israeli" military technology such as Hermes 900 drones.

Intelligence sharing forms a further component of the partnership, encompassing real-time threat data and a joint platform focused on cybersecurity threats. The two parties have also conducted joint naval and multilateral military exercises since normalization.

Notably, during the US-"Israeli" war on Iran, Tehran said that its strikes on the UAE were a direct response to Abu Dhabi's role in enabling attacks by "Israel" and the United States.

According to Iranian officials, the UAE allowed its territory and airspace to be used by “Israeli” and American forces for launching airstrikes against Iran beginning in late February 2026. Tehran has repeatedly warned that any country facilitating aggression against it will be held directly responsible.

The presence of “Israeli” military assets on Emirati soil, including the deployment of an Iron Dome battery and a significant number of Israeli troops, serves as confirmation that the UAE is actively participating in the war on Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has explicitly linked its retaliatory strikes to this complicity. Following strikes on Emirati energy infrastructure in March and April 2026, the IRG asserted that these operations were responses to enemy targets in the UAE, specifically citing US and Israeli aggression.