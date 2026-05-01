Trump: Merz Should Prioritize Ending Ukraine Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz should focus on ending the Ukraine conflict and addressing domestic issues, rather than questioning Washington’s approach to the war against Iran.

Trump was responding to the chancellor's comment on Monday that the US was being “humiliated” by Iran and that the Trump administration lacked a clear strategy in the conflict.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump wrote that the “Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine [Where he has been totally ineffective!], and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat.”

Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Berlin has been the second-largest supplier of weapons to Kiev, having allocated nearly €20 billion [$23 billion] in military aid between January 2022 and October 2025, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Russia has consistently condemned Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying they only unnecessarily prolong the hostilities without changing the outcome.

Earlier this week, Trump claimed that Merz “thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” asserting that the German chancellor “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Last month, Merz said that the war against Iran “must be brought to an end as quickly as possible and with a clear plan and strategy.” He also rejected German participation in the conflict, noting that “this war is not a NATO matter.”

Trump criticized European NATO member states for refusing to back the US and "Israel" in the war after they rejected his call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Politico claimed last week that the White House had compiled a NATO “naughty and nice” list, based on each country’s contribution, or lack thereof, to the war against Iran.