Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Trump: Merz Should Prioritize Ending Ukraine Conflict

Trump: Merz Should Prioritize Ending Ukraine Conflict
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz should focus on ending the Ukraine conflict and addressing domestic issues, rather than questioning Washington’s approach to the war against Iran.

Trump was responding to the chancellor's comment on Monday that the US was being “humiliated” by Iran and that the Trump administration lacked a clear strategy in the conflict.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump wrote that the “Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine [Where he has been totally ineffective!], and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat.”

Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Berlin has been the second-largest supplier of weapons to Kiev, having allocated nearly €20 billion [$23 billion] in military aid between January 2022 and October 2025, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Russia has consistently condemned Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying they only unnecessarily prolong the hostilities without changing the outcome.

Earlier this week, Trump claimed that Merz “thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” asserting that the German chancellor “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Last month, Merz said that the war against Iran “must be brought to an end as quickly as possible and with a clear plan and strategy.” He also rejected German participation in the conflict, noting that “this war is not a NATO matter.”

Trump criticized European NATO member states for refusing to back the US and "Israel" in the war after they rejected his call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Politico claimed last week that the White House had compiled a NATO “naughty and nice” list, based on each country’s contribution, or lack thereof, to the war against Iran.

Iran Russia germany ukraine war on iran russia ukraine DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump: Merz Should Prioritize Ending Ukraine Conflict

Trump: Merz Should Prioritize Ending Ukraine Conflict

6 hours ago
Hidden Costs of US-Iran War Push Exceed Pentagon’s $25bn Estimate

Hidden Costs of US-Iran War Push Exceed Pentagon’s $25bn Estimate

one day ago
James Comey Appears in Court After Surrendering Over Alleged Threat to Trump

James Comey Appears in Court After Surrendering Over Alleged Threat to Trump

one day ago
US War Secretary Grilled in Congress over Huge Cost of Iran War

US War Secretary Grilled in Congress over Huge Cost of Iran War

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 01-05-2026 Hour: 03:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot