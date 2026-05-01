Trump: ‘Very Interesting’ UFO Files Coming Soon

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said his administration will soon declassify and release government files on unidentified flying objects [UFOs], calling some of the material “very interesting.”

The Pentagon is reviewing UFO-related records ahead of release due to security concerns, while Trump’s February order directed the disclosure of all information on UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena [UAP]s.

“I think we’re going to be releasing as much as we can in the near future… some of it is going to be very interesting to people,” Trump said, noting long-standing public interest and adding that pilots told him they “saw things that you wouldn’t believe.”

Trump’s UFO order followed Barack Obama’s podcast remarks acknowledging belief in aliens but denying any government cover-up, referencing Area 51 long linked to UFO conspiracy theories.

Trump later claimed Obama had revealed classified information and said the planned UFO file release responds to “tremendous interest” from the public, while US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said he will learn “alongside” the public whether records of alien life exist.

The Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office [AARO] has collected UFO/UAP reports for decades, saying in 2024 it found no evidence of alien technology, with most cases linked to balloons, aircraft, satellites, or other routine activity.

In a report released in late 2024, the department stated it had received 757 UAP reports between May 2023 and June 2024, of which 21 “merit further analysis” because of “anomalous characteristics and/or behaviors.”