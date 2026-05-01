Hezbollah Drone Hits ’Israeli’ Contractor Demolishing South Lebanon Homes

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military confirmed that a contractor working for a company linked to the Ministry of War was killed in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah targeted his engineering vehicle with an explosive drone during operations.

The strike reportedly occurred around 11:00 am near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, when a drone hit a backhoe used by “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] and contractors to demolish civilian buildings and infrastructure, killing a contractor and wounding his son, who was also employed by the same company and was taken to hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that its fighters targeted an "Israeli" military bulldozer demolishing civilian homes in Bint Jbeil, struck a troop gathering at al-Qantara square, and hit a Merkava tank in the same area, all with attack drones, with confirmed direct hits reported in each case.

Hezbollah maintains that the operations came in direct response to continued "Israeli" attacks on southern Lebanon and ongoing ceasefire violations that have resulted in civilian casualties.

A senior "Israeli" security official told "i24News" that Hezbollah's deployment of explosive drones along the Lebanese front came as "a major and genuine surprise," acknowledging that troops were insufficiently prepared for the threat.

Dozens of attack drones are reportedly being deployed weekly across multiple fronts.

The drones represent a more advanced iteration than those used in the 2024 war, with some operating on fiber-optic guidance systems that render them largely immune to electronic jamming.

The killed contractor was among dozens of "civilian" workers deployed by IOF to raze homes and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, a practice "Haaretz" reported in April.

The report noted that some contractors receive financial bonuses per building destroyed, with several having previously participated in the demolition of Palestinian homes in Gaza.