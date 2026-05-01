US War Against Iran Cost Nears $50b, Double Pentagon Estimate

By Staff, Agencies

Pentagon officials told Congress this week that the cost of the US war on Iran was about $25 billion, but internal assessments place the true figure closer to $50 billion, roughly double that estimate, CBS News reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

In testimony on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, a Pentagon official placed the cost of the War Department’s "Operation Epic Fury" at approximately $25 billion. However, multiple officials told CBS News that this initial estimate did not fully account for damaged or destroyed equipment, including advanced drones, nor did it include repairs to US military installations.

The revised tally emerged as War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified before lawmakers to defend the Pentagon’s sprawling $1.5 trillion budget request.

Officials say much of the 25-billion-dollar gap is driven by munitions that have been used and must be replaced. Among the most significant losses are 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, sophisticated unmanned aircraft that can cost 30 million dollars or more each.

Pentagon acting comptroller Jules Hurst told Congress that future military construction costs remain uncertain, saying, “We don’t know what our future posture is going to be,” during questioning by Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Sen. Chris Coons [D-Delaware] said he is “frankly certain” the $25 billion estimate is too low, arguing it likely excludes the cost of deploying and sustaining forces for two months.

Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said munitions are the main cost in the US war on Iran, with rising fuel and other expenses also growing, noting “Higher fuel costs come into consideration,” and warning it could take “several years” to replenish depleted stockpiles.

At a congressional hearing, Rep. Ro Khanna questioned rising US consumer costs from the war on Iran, but Secretary Hegseth did not answer directly, while Cancian said both economies are being hurt and the American Enterprise Institute estimates about $150 extra per month per US household.

CNN reported the Pentagon’s $25 billion estimate for the war on Iran excludes repair costs for damaged US bases, with internal assessments placing the total closer to $40–50 billion, including rebuilding military installations and replacing destroyed assets such as radar systems and an aircraft struck across the region.

Pentagon comptroller Jules “Jay” Hurst III told Congress that most of the $25 billion war on Iran cost is for munitions, while acknowledging the department lacks a final estimate for damage to overseas bases and potential rebuilding costs, which are not included in the $1.5 trillion FY2027 budget request.

He added that reconstruction costs remain uncertain as assessments continue and may involve allied contributions.