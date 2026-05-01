Senate Blocks Sixth Bid to Limit Trump War Powers

By Staff, Agencies

The Senate has blocked Democrats’ sixth attempt to curb President Donald Trump’s war powers over Iran, as Republicans continued to back the administration just ahead of a key 60-day legal deadline, The Hill reported, with two GOP senators breaking ranks to support the measure.

A procedural Senate vote to advance a war powers resolution introduced by Sen. Adam Schiff failed 47–50 on Thursday, blocking a measure that would have required the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities with Iran.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Susan Collins voted to advance the measure—Collins breaking from her previous opposition—while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against it, according to the report.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, Trump must withdraw forces after 60 days without congressional approval; with the war on Iran notified on March 2, the deadline falls on May 1, extendable by 30 days.

Democrats are continuing daily war powers votes to limit presidential authority over Iran, while most Republicans oppose the effort, though some are considering alternative legislation to authorize force.

At a Senate hearing, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the administration believes the 60-day War Powers clock is paused due to the ceasefire, a view disputed by Sen.

Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who said the law likely does not allow it. House Speaker Mike Johnson also argued Congress need not act, saying the US is “not at war” amid the ceasefire.