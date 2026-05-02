Trump Claims Iran War “Over” In Letter to Congress

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has informed Congress that war against Iran have ended, a move widely seen as an attempt to dodge the 60-day War Powers deadline requiring legislative approval for continued military action.

In a letter dated May 1 and addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump stated that combat operations ceased following a ceasefire initiated on April 7, which has since been extended.

“There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026 have been terminated,” Trump wrote.

The White House argues that the cessation of hostilities effectively pauses the War Powers timeline, which obliges the president to secure congressional approval within 60 days of initiating military action or withdraw forces.

The war began on February 28 under what Trump dubbed as “Operation Epic Fury”, initiating wide-ranging US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran. According to the administration, the April 7 ceasefire halts the countdown tied to the law, allowing the executive branch to avoid immediate congressional authorization.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced this position, telling lawmakers that “we are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops.”

Despite declaring an end to war, Washington has maintained a significant military presence in the region, including naval deployments and a blockade targeting Iranian ports and vessels.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the blockade will persist until maritime conditions return to what he described as “pre-February 27 Freedom of Navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.

Trump’s letter emphasized that “the threat posed by Iran… remains significant,” adding that US forces would continue repositioning across the region to counter Iranian and allied forces and protect US interests.

Backlash is expected as the administration’s claim that Iran hostilities have ended faces congressional and legal challenges, with critics citing the ongoing naval blockade as evidence the war continues.

The War Powers Resolution—passed after the Vietnam War—limits unauthorized military action, but Trump has again dismissed it as unconstitutional.

Congress remains divided after failed efforts to limit war powers, with some Republicans backing the president while others and Democrats push for oversight; Senator Todd Young says any renewed war should require approval.

The administration says it will hold off on new strikes, maintaining pressure through economic and maritime measures.