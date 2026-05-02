Araghchi Pushes Europe to Rein in US War On Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met European officials on Friday, presenting Tehran’s latest efforts to end the war and ease regional tensions.

According to a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during a phone call on Iran’s positions and proposals to bring an end to the war imposed by the United States and the “Israeli” occupation.

The discussions also addressed broader regional developments and ceasefire negotiations.

In a separate call, Araghchi held similar discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, with both sides reviewing Tehran’s proposals and diplomatic efforts to halt the war.

The diplomatic outreach coincides with Tehran submitting an updated proposal to end the war through Pakistani mediation. Iran’s official news agency reported that a final draft of the negotiation framework was delivered to Islamabad, which has conveyed it to Washington.

The move follows an earlier Iranian proposal sent last week outlining Tehran’s conditions for ending the war, also transmitted via Pakistan.

In parallel, US media reports citing Pakistani officials indicated that Islamabad had delivered a revised Iranian response to recent US conditions. The officials expressed optimism that an agreement may now be closer following Tehran’s latest submission.

Tensions remain high as US maritime pressure on Iran continues while Tehran maintains control over the Strait of Hormuz following the US-"Israeli" war beginning Feb 28.

Despite an April 26 ceasefire, talks have not ended US regional aggression, with Iran saying its diplomacy aims to end the war and restore lasting peace.