’Israeli’ Strikes Target Civilians Across South Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Breaches

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched airstrikes across multiple sites in Lebanon’s Nabatieh governorate in the South, in what constitutes a continued breach of the ceasefire in effect since April 17.

As per reports, "Israeli" warplanes struck the towns of Harouf and Choukine, as well as the heights of Iqlim al-Tuffah, amid intensified aerial activity over the region.

The strikes come alongside ongoing "Israeli" aggression along Lebanon’s southern border, including repeated incursions, demolitions in border villages, and continued military presence inside Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported a revised toll from the "Israeli" attack on the town of Haboush in the Nabatieh district, confirming 8 were martyred, including a child and two women, in addition to 21 wounded, among them two children and a woman.

In a separate attack on the town of Zrariyeh in the Sidon district, 4 people were martyred, including two women, while 4 others were injured, including a child and a woman.

On the other side of the border, "Israeli" media reported the activation of air raid sirens in 24 settlements in northern occupied Palestine following the detection of drones allegedly launched from Lebanese territory.

The "Israeli" Channel 12 reported that the Home Front Command recorded five interception attempts over northern areas, while "Israeli" emergency teams were deployed to search zones in "Kiryat Shmona" following reports of loud explosions.

Despite the ceasefire framework, IOF continue to carry out repeated strikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages, alongside ongoing demolitions and looting of border towns.

"Israeli" authorities are also reportedly pursuing the establishment of a so-called “yellow zone” along the border that would encompass more than 50 southern Lebanese villages, in what amounts to a further erosion of Lebanese sovereignty and continued breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

In response, Hezbollah have continued to carry out operations targeting "Israeli" positions in northern occupied Palestine, as well as "Israeli" military deployments inside Lebanese territory, using guided missiles and explosive drones as part of their ongoing deterrence operations.