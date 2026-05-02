Leader Vows Defeat of “Israel” in Economic, Cultural Wars Following Iran’s Battlefield Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed that the Iranian nation will defeat the enemy, including “Israel,” in the cultural and economic spheres as well, following what he described as a victory on the military battlefield.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Friday message on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and Labor Day.

“Now that the Islamic Republic of Iran, after more than forty-seven years of struggle, relying on divine grace, has proven to the world a part of its remarkable capability in the military battle against the enemies of its progress and excellence, it must also disappoint and defeat them, including ‘Israel,’ in the phase of economic and cultural jihad,” he wrote.

“Teachers will be the most influential link in the cultural battle, and workers will be among the most effective elements in the economic battle—so much so that it can be claimed that these two serve as the backbone of the arenas of culture and economy,” His Eminence said.

On May 2, Iran marked National Teachers' Day, which coincides with the martyrdom anniversary of legendary Iranian scholar Ayatollah Morteza Mutahhari. Meanwhile, International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, is marked on May 1 every year.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the country’s progress hinges on “the twin pillars of knowledge and labor,” and called for practical support for both groups.

Teachers, he said, carry the “grave responsibility” of teaching skills, nurturing insight, and shaping the identity of the next generation. “Students will reflect, like a mirror, the behaviors and words of their teachers,” he added.

Turning to workers, the Leader described the workplace as an arena “as wide as the country itself.” He said hard work and commitment are the “pillars of any great success.”

Ayatollah Khamenei warned officials that occasional verbal tributes are not enough. “Just as the Iranian nation has shown worthy support for their military forces, it is fitting that they also demonstrate strong backing for teachers and workers,” he said.

His Eminence called for greater interaction between families and school administrators, and urged citizens to prioritize domestically manufactured goods to support local workers.

He also appealed to business owners, particularly those with struggling enterprises, to “avoid layoffs as much as possible” and to regard every worker as a “source of wealth” for their operation, with government support.

Reflecting on Iran’s emergence as a military power, the Leader expressed hope that by strengthening Iranian-Islamic identity through teachers and prioritizing domestic goods produced by workers, the country would continue “toward the peaks of progress and excellence,” despite opposition from enemies such as “Israel.”