IOF Reorients to Iran Nuclear File After Political Change Setback

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" military’s public discourse on the war on Iran appears to be shifting, with the military placing greater emphasis on Iran’s nuclear program while giving less prominence to the initial objective of removing the current leadership system, according to a "Jerusalem Post" report.

The newspaper stated that all "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] officers are careful to state that the military never promised regime change, and at most the opportunity to improve conditions for such a change.

It further added that the IOF is shifting its focus to the Iranian nuclear threat, while issues related to "ballistic missiles and regime change disappeared from IOF briefings".

This shift suggests that IOF objectives in Iran are being reframed publicly, with greater emphasis placed on alleged security concerns linked to Tehran’s nuclear program.

According to the newspaper, it remains unclear whether the reduced emphasis on the missile threat reflects a shift in US and “Israeli” priorities or a growing focus on Iran’s nuclear program as the main justification for continued military escalation.

Other possibilities include claims that the war has already significantly degraded Iran’s missile capabilities, or uncertainty over what remains of its arsenal and its ability to rebuild after months of confrontation.

The US-"Israeli" aggression on February 28, announced by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at toppling Iran’s system and weakening its missile capabilities, alongside calls for internal unrest.

However, instead of uprising, large-scale rallies erupted across Iran in support of the government, rejecting the attacks and calling for retaliation against the US and "Israel".

At the outset of the war, Benjamin Netanyahu framed the conflict as aimed at dismantling Iran’s military capabilities and paving the way for “regime change,” yet the ceasefire announced earlier this month came without those goals being achieved, reinforcing perceptions of an inconclusive outcome.

Analysts and commentators have since argued that both the US and "Israeli" occupation entity failed to present a coherent strategy, with critics pointing to unmet objectives including regime change, nuclear disruption, and strategic maritime control.