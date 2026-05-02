Araghchi: Pentagon is Lying, Netanyahu’s Gamble Cost US Four Times Official Estimate

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the Pentagon is lying about the financial toll of the war on Iran, noting that the aggression has directly cost the United States $100 billion so far- four times the official estimate.

“The Pentagon is lying. Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed,” Araghchi wrote on X.

He further mentioned that “Indirect costs for US taxpayers are FAR higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast.”

“‘Israel First’ always means America Last,” he said, referring to the “Israeli” role in dragging the US into a war of aggression against Iran.

His comments come as the Pentagon's $25 billion cost estimate faces mounting scrutiny from multiple quarters.

According to a CNN report citing three unnamed sources familiar with internal assessments, the figure presented by a senior Pentagon official to lawmakers on Wednesday significantly underestimates the true financial burden.

The sources revealed that the $25 billion figure excludes extensive damage inflicted on US military bases across the region during Iran's defensive strikes.

When reconstruction and replacement of destroyed assets are factored in, one source noted, the cost likely ranges between $40 billion and $50 billion.

Academic experts paint an even grimmer picture. Professor Linda Bilmes, a public policy expert at the Harvard Kennedy School, projects the Iran war could ultimately cost US taxpayers $1 trillion.

"I am certain we will reach $1 trillion for the Iran war," Bilmes said in an interview, estimating short-term costs at around $2 billion per day during the 40 days of the war.

Bilmes argued the Pentagon's accounting methods mask the true expense, as figures are based on historical inventory values rather than current replacement costs- which are typically far higher.

Long-term expenses include reconstruction of damaged facilities, replenishing military inventory, rebuilding bases in the Gulf, and potential lifetime disability benefits for roughly 55,000 deployed troops exposed to Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

Meanwhile, an online tracker monitoring the war's cost to American taxpayers shows the figure has reached $67 billion.

Veteran Senator Bernie Sanders issued a warning Wednesday, criticizing the Trump administration for funneling massive public funds into what he called a pointless war instead of addressing domestic needs.

“War in Iraq: $2.1 trillion. War in Afghanistan: $2.3 trillion. Projected cost of the war in Iran: $1 trillion. Somehow, there is always money for war, but never enough money for housing, education or the needs of working people. We must and will change our national priorities,” Sanders wrote on X.