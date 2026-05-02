Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Araghchi: Pentagon is Lying, Netanyahu’s Gamble Cost US Four Times Official Estimate

Araghchi: Pentagon is Lying, Netanyahu’s Gamble Cost US Four Times Official Estimate
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the Pentagon is lying about the financial toll of the war on Iran, noting that the aggression has directly cost the United States $100 billion so far- four times the official estimate.

“The Pentagon is lying. Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed,” Araghchi wrote on X.

He further mentioned that “Indirect costs for US taxpayers are FAR higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast.”

“‘Israel First’ always means America Last,” he said, referring to the “Israeli” role in dragging the US into a war of aggression against Iran.

His comments come as the Pentagon's $25 billion cost estimate faces mounting scrutiny from multiple quarters.

According to a CNN report citing three unnamed sources familiar with internal assessments, the figure presented by a senior Pentagon official to lawmakers on Wednesday significantly underestimates the true financial burden.

The sources revealed that the $25 billion figure excludes extensive damage inflicted on US military bases across the region during Iran's defensive strikes.

When reconstruction and replacement of destroyed assets are factored in, one source noted, the cost likely ranges between $40 billion and $50 billion.

Academic experts paint an even grimmer picture. Professor Linda Bilmes, a public policy expert at the Harvard Kennedy School, projects the Iran war could ultimately cost US taxpayers $1 trillion.

"I am certain we will reach $1 trillion for the Iran war," Bilmes said in an interview, estimating short-term costs at around $2 billion per day during the 40 days of the war.

Bilmes argued the Pentagon's accounting methods mask the true expense, as figures are based on historical inventory values rather than current replacement costs- which are typically far higher.

Long-term expenses include reconstruction of damaged facilities, replenishing military inventory, rebuilding bases in the Gulf, and potential lifetime disability benefits for roughly 55,000 deployed troops exposed to Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

Meanwhile, an online tracker monitoring the war's cost to American taxpayers shows the figure has reached $67 billion.

Veteran Senator Bernie Sanders issued a warning Wednesday, criticizing the Trump administration for funneling massive public funds into what he called a pointless war instead of addressing domestic needs.

“War in Iraq: $2.1 trillion. War in Afghanistan: $2.3 trillion. Projected cost of the war in Iran: $1 trillion. Somehow, there is always money for war, but never enough money for housing, education or the needs of working people. We must and will change our national priorities,” Sanders wrote on X.

Israel Iran Pentagon persian gulf gulf war on iran abbas araghchi UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Araghchi: Pentagon is Lying, Netanyahu’s Gamble Cost US Four Times Official Estimate

Araghchi: Pentagon is Lying, Netanyahu’s Gamble Cost US Four Times Official Estimate

7 hours ago
Leader Vows Defeat of “Israel” in Economic, Cultural Wars Following Iran’s Battlefield Victory

Leader Vows Defeat of “Israel” in Economic, Cultural Wars Following Iran’s Battlefield Victory

9 hours ago
Araghchi Pushes Europe to Rein in US War On Iran

Araghchi Pushes Europe to Rein in US War On Iran

10 hours ago
Iran Has Workarounds as US Naval Blockade Falls Short

Iran Has Workarounds as US Naval Blockade Falls Short

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-05-2026 Hour: 08:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Enemy aircraft carried out airstrikes on the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Zawtar al-Gharbiya in the Nabatieh district, and the town of Selaa in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon.
One injury reported following a strike by an “Israeli” drone on the Abraj Al-Qastal area east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Sirens sounded in ’Yiftach’ in the Upper Galilee in northern occupied Palestine over fears of drone infiltration.
“Israeli” aircraft launched an airstrike targeting the area between the towns of Beit Yahoun and Al-Tiri in the Bint Jbeil district, and a drone strike targeted the area between Qana and Siddiqine in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon.