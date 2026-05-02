Somaliland Seeks ‘Israel’ Security Link to Confront Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

A senior official from the self-proclaimed Somaliland said the territory is ready to coordinate with “Israel” against what it described as threats from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, especially if unrest impacts shipping routes near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Speaking to "Israeli" outlet "N12", the so-called Somaliland official said he views potential cooperation through the lens of what was described as "shared security concerns tied to maritime stability."

"If Ansarullah disrupts maritime security in the region, it will be in the interest of both Somaliland and 'Israel' to develop mutual understanding and even a security alliance," the official stated.

The remarks build on earlier developments reported in March, when self-proclaimed Somaliland authorities invited the "Israeli" entity to establish a strategic presence in the coastal city of Berbera, citing its proximity to one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors.

That proposal followed reports that "Israel" moved toward recognizing Somaliland in late 2025, a step widely seen as part of a broader push to secure footholds along key waterways and project influence across the Horn of Africa.

The Berbera initiative included leveraging the city’s port and airport infrastructure to support potential "Israeli" security and intelligence expansion in the Red Sea.

Positioned along a corridor linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland has increasingly framed its geography as a strategic asset amid escalating regional tensions.

The official added that the territory would be open to aligning more closely with "Israel" as well as the United States and the United Arab Emirates, describing a potential role as a broader security partner.

The presence of the UAE at the Port of Berbera was also highlighted, with the facility having been developed into a key logistical hub in recent years, raising concerns about its potential use in facilitating foreign military operations along the Red Sea corridor.

Observers note that these moves come as Sanaa has intensified operations targeting "Israeli"-linked shipping in the Red Sea, framing its actions as part of a broader campaign to confront the "Israeli" war on Gaza and challenge Western dominance over vital maritime routes.

Sanaa has repeatedly asserted that its operations are defensive and tied to regional Resistance efforts, warning that any expansion of the "Israeli" occupation entity's military presence in areas such as the self-proclaimed Somaliland would be treated as a direct escalation.

Analysts view the growing alignment between Somaliland and "Israel" as part of a wider attempt to build a network of forward positions surrounding Yemen, potentially enabling closer monitoring of Ansarullah activity and facilitating coordinated responses with Western allies.

The latest statements come amid expanding, though still largely unofficial, engagement between Somaliland and "Israel", including reported visits and discussions spanning economic, technological, and security cooperation.

For critics, however, the trajectory reflects an accelerating effort to counter resistance movements and entrench foreign military influence along one of the world’s most strategic waterways.