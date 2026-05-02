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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, May 1, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, May 1, 2026
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By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, May 1, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at10:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Moussa Abbas Complex in the village of Bint Jbeil, with artillery shells.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the village of Houla, with artillery shells.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., a military vehicle in the town of Bayada, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:25 p.m., a Hummer vehicle in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:42 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Rchaf, with an of offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Bayada, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. A force was later dispatched to evacuate the casualties under heavy smoke cover.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the Moussa Abbas Complex in the village of Bint Jbeil and near the public school in Houla, with artillery shells.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Aadchit Al-Qusayr, with appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-05-2026 Hour: 08:07 Beirut Timing

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