Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemns recent LBC broadcasts deliberately provocative and insulting content aimed at stirring tensions in Lebanon. Hezbollah urged supporters to stay calm, avoid reacting emotionally and not get drawn into efforts to create internal strife.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Over the past few days, videos broadcast by the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation [LBC] have gone far beyond normal political disagreement, low-level insults that drag public discourse into something ugly and degrading. This kind of messaging isn’t accidental—it’s meant to stir tensions, provoke the street, and push people toward reactions that mirror the same hostility, all in an effort to spark unrest that could spiral out of control among the Lebanese.

We call on the Resistance’s supporters and its wider base to remain aware of the seriousness of what is being plotted against all Lebanese, and we urge them to rise above being drawn into the schemes of the enemies of the Resistance—and therefore the enemies of Lebanon—who act with full intent and planning. In line with our ethics and values, as expressed by Imam Ali [AS], who addressed his supporters by saying that he dislikes for them to be abusive in their speech.