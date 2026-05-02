IRG: 14 Martyred in Zanjan Blast During UXO Clearance

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said 14 personnel were martyred and two injured after an explosion during a mine and unexploded ordnance [UXO] clearance operation in Iran’s Zanjan province.

According to a statement by the IRG of Zanjan, the incident occurred on Friday while specialized demolition units were conducting a sensitive mission to identify and neutralize unexploded munitions left by US-"Israeli" airstrikes against the country.

“The explosion of an unknown and unexploded munition during a counter-improvised explosive device [neutralization] operation led to this tragic incident,” the statement read.

The IRG emphasized that all of the martyrs were experienced, trained, and specialized personnel working on the front lines to ensure regional security, adding that they sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation’s safety and tranquility.

The IRG noted that following aerial bombardments by the US and "Israeli" warplanes using cluster bombs, bomblets, and similar munitions, an extensive operation had been launched to contaminate Zanjan province.

Parts of the region, including an area of over 1,200 hectares, which also covered agricultural lands, were intentionally threatened through aerial mining, the statement said.

In response to this threat, specialized and committed personnel from the IRG’s demolition battalions in Zanjan launched operations to identify, clear, and neutralize the dangers with high precision and sensitivity.

The IRG expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and emphasized its continued commitment to safe and responsible service, utilizing specialized expertise and a dedicated approach.