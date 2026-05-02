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Iran FM Spox: US Public Right to Question Anti-Iran War Legality

Iran FM Spox: US Public Right to Question Anti-Iran War Legality
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has urged the American public to challenge President Trump’s administration over the legality of the unprovoked military assault launched against Iran in cooperation with "Israel".

“It is beyond dispute that the US administration’s ‘war of choice’ against Iran was a clear, unprovoked act of aggression,” Baghaei stated in a post published on the social media platform X late on Friday.

He emphasized that the American public has both the undeniable right and the solemn duty to demand accountability from their ruling authorities for waging this illegal war against the nation of Iran, and for all the atrocities perpetrated during the war.

The US and "Israeli" occupation launched a war on Iran on February 28, prompting 40 days of Iranian counterattacks and heavy losses, followed by a brief ceasefire and failed talks, after which Donald Trump imposed a Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Israel Iran iranian foreign ministry war on iran UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 02-05-2026 Hour: 08:07 Beirut Timing

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