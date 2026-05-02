Trump Boasts US Acting “Like Pirates” in War Backing “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said on May 1 that the US Navy is operating “like pirates” as it enforces Washington’s naval blockade on Iranian ports during the war alongside “Israel”—a description he appeared to embrace rather than avoid.

Speaking about the recent seizure of a vessel by US forces, Trump described the operation in strikingly blunt terms. “We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” he said, before adding, “We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates but we are not playing games.”

His remarks come as US forces have reportedly seized multiple vessels linked to Iran, including tankers and sanctioned container ships in Asian waters, after their departure from Iranian ports.

At the same time, Iran has imposed its own sweeping restrictions, blocking nearly all ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint for global energy flows—while allowing only its own vessels through. Meanwhile, Washington has maintained a separate blockade targeting Iranian ports.

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and “Israel” launched attacks on Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting “Israel” as well as Gulf states hosting US military bases.

The war has since escalated, with US-“Israeli” strikes on Iran and “Israeli” operations in Lebanon resulting in thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.

Beyond the battlefield, the fallout has been global. Oil prices have surged, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes—have rattled international markets.

Trump, who has repeatedly shifted timelines and objectives for the war, has faced growing criticism at home. His comments, including earlier threats to wipe out Iran’s entire civilization, have drawn condemnation from analysts and officials alike.

In April, several US experts warned that American strikes on Iran—particularly amid rhetoric about targeting civilian infrastructure—could amount to war crimes, adding yet another layer of controversy to an already contentious campaign.