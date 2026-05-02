Fuel Shock from War Supporting “Israel” Forces Spirit Airlines Shutdown

By Staff, Agencies

Spirit Airlines has announced a complete shutdown of operations, canceling all flights as it begins what it described as an “orderly wind-down,” after bailout efforts collapsed and surging fuel costs made survival untenable.

In a statement issued early Saturday, the airline’s parent company said all flights were canceled effective immediately, advising passengers not to go to the airport.

The carrier had scheduled more than 4,000 domestic flights between May 1 and May 15, but the sudden collapse—linked to a sharp rise in jet fuel prices during the US war alongside “Israel” against Iran—has now left those plans void and threatens thousands of jobs.

The shutdown also represents a setback for Donald Trump, who had pushed for a $500 million bailout plan that ultimately failed amid opposition from within his own political circles.

Spirit had been working toward exiting its second bankruptcy through an agreement with lenders, but those plans unraveled as fuel prices surged far beyond projections following the escalation of the conflict.

“Unfortunately, despite the Company’s efforts, the recent material increase in oil prices and other pressures on the business have significantly impacted Spirit’s financial outlook,” the airline said.

Fuel costs, initially projected at just over $2 per gallon in the coming years, had climbed to more than $4.50 per gallon by late April, leaving the airline unable to continue without new financing.

Trump said the White House had presented a final rescue proposal, but negotiations stalled over the terms of the funding package. “If we can help them, we will… but only if it’s a good deal,” he said.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that attempts to find a buyer for Spirit were unsuccessful, questioning the viability of the airline’s assets.

The collapse marks one of the most significant failures in the US aviation sector in decades, as no airline of Spirit’s size—once responsible for about 5 percent of US flights—has liquidated in over twenty years.

The crisis underscores the broader economic fallout from the war involving the United States and “Israel,” which has driven up global fuel prices and strained airlines worldwide. Many carriers have already raised fares or reduced routes in response.

The conflict, which began on February 28, triggered widespread instability in energy markets, with Iran responding through extensive strikes targeting US and “Israeli” assets across the region.

Despite a brief ceasefire mediated by Pakistan in April and subsequent negotiations, talks failed to produce a lasting agreement, with Tehran insisting that any future deal must include the lifting of the US naval blockade.

Iranian officials have maintained that the continued blockade violates the truce, further complicating prospects for de-escalation as economic pressures continue to mount globally.