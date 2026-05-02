General Asadi: Unity Key as Iran Ready to Confront US, “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, Deputy Head of Inspection Affairs at the Khatam Al-Anbiya Headquarters, stressed that national unity remains Iran’s strongest weapon, while affirming that the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to confront any aggression by the United States and “Israel.”

In remarks cited by Mehr News Agency, Asadi said that despite past political differences, various factions in Iran are now aligned on the necessity of preserving unity as the decisive factor in facing external threats.

He noted that military assessments still consider the possibility of renewed conflict with the United States, accusing Washington of repeatedly failing to honor its commitments. He added that statements by US officials are largely part of media campaigns aimed at influencing oil markets and diverting attention from internal crises.

Asadi argued that the United States faces a “strategic dilemma,” whether it chooses to escalate militarily or not, saying recent developments have exposed the nature of its role internationally.

Addressing potential escalation, he emphasized that Iran’s armed forces are at the highest level of readiness and would respond decisively to any “adventure or folly” by the American side. He added that this strength is rooted in broad public support and the unity long advocated by Ruhollah Khomeini, which he said has now materialized despite efforts by enemies to create divisions.

He further stated that this unity extends beyond the relationship between the people and the military, encompassing political factions that now recognize the importance of cohesion at this stage.

Asadi also revealed that “preemptive and surprising” measures have been implemented to counter renewed war incitement, noting that these steps go beyond what adversaries expect.

Concluding his remarks, he pointed to what he described as significant internal shifts, with many returning to align with the broader population. He stressed that security bodies—including intelligence services, the Revolutionary Guard, and police—are closely monitoring any threats to national security and will respond in accordance with the law.

The comments come in the aftermath of the February 28 escalation, when the United States and “Israel” launched a 40-day campaign against Iran, which Iranian officials say resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and mosques.