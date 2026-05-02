Iran Condemns Killing of Shia Cleric Near Damascus Shrine, Blames “Israel” and US

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly condemned a terrorist attack near the Sayyida Zeinab [AS] shrine, south of the Syrian capital, which resulted in the assassination of a prominent Shia cleric.

In a statement issued Saturday, Esmaeil Baghaei expressed deep outrage over the attack that martyred Sheikh Farhan Mansour, a member of the Shia scholarly community and a Friday sermon preacher.

Baghaei described the attack as a “heinous crime,” adding that acts of terrorism targeting religious sites and scholars in Syria and across West Asia form part of what he called a broader plot by “Israel” and the United States to sow division and unrest in the region.

He stressed the importance of vigilance in confronting such efforts, urging all sides to take responsibility in combating terrorism and extremism. He also called for identifying and punishing those responsible for the attack, as well as strengthening regional cooperation to uproot terrorism.

The Iranian spokesperson extended condolences to the family of the slain cleric, along with the Syrian people and the wider community of religious scholars.

He further emphasized that Syria’s transitional authorities bear responsibility for ensuring the safety of all citizens, including scholars and members of different ethnic and religious groups.

According to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack took place after Mansour left the shrine, when a hand grenade was reportedly thrown into his vehicle near the Safir Al-Zahra hotel. He was critically injured in the blast and transferred to a hospital, while security forces later sealed off the area.

The incident comes amid rising sectarian tensions in Syria following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad in late 2024. Minority communities have since faced increasing violence, including attacks on Alawites and clashes in Druze-majority regions.

Religious sites have also been targeted in recent months, including a bombing at the Mar Elias Church in Damascus.

The Sayyida Zeinab [AS] shrine, one of the most significant sites in Shia Islam, is believed to house the tomb of Sayyida Zeinab, granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad and daughter of Imam Ali [AS].