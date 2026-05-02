IRG Navy: Gaza Flotilla, Hormuz Forces Will Expose “Israel” and Epstein Front

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Navy said that participants in the Sumud flotilla, along with forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz, will help awaken global awareness against what it described as the “Epstein front,” including “Israel.”

The remarks come after “Israel” announced the conclusion of its operation against the Sumud flotilla, which had been heading toward Gaza, confirming that 175 activists onboard were detained and transferred to the occupied territories.

Earlier, the “Israeli” military reported seizing 21 of the flotilla’s 58 vessels and warned that remaining ships could face similar action if they did not change course.

In a statement, the Sumud flotilla said that 31 activists were injured during the attack, which it said occurred in international waters as the ships attempted to deliver humanitarian aid and break the blockade on Gaza.

The injured included activists from multiple countries, among them New Zealand, Australia, Italy, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Germany, Hungary, Ukraine, France, Poland and Portugal.

Previously, Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the interception of the flotilla, describing the actions of “Israel” as maritime piracy and a terrorist act, and denouncing the detention of pro-Palestinian activists.

In response to the incident, eleven countries issued a joint statement condemning the attacks on the Gaza-bound flotilla and calling for the immediate release of those detained, while urging broader international action.