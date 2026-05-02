Slovak PM Fico: Oil Prices Rise or Fall Depending on Trump’s Mood

By Staff, Agencies

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico mocked the volatility of global oil markets, saying prices now seem to rise and fall depending on the mood of US President Donald Trump.

Speaking in Bratislava, Fico sarcastically suggested that oil reacts to Trump’s temperament rather than fundamentals. “If he wakes up in a good mood, oil goes down; if he wakes up in a bad mood and makes some statement, oil automatically goes up,” he said.

His remarks came after oil prices surged sharply amid reports that US military officials were preparing strike options related to the Iran conflict, adding to already heightened market uncertainty.

The turbulence follows the February 28 escalation, when the United States and “Israel” launched attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with measures including restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy trade.

Since then, energy and financial markets have shown heightened sensitivity to political signals from Washington, with analysts pointing to Trump’s shifting rhetoric as a key driver of price swings.

Fico also pointed to previous US interventions in countries such as Iraq and Venezuela, warning that continued geopolitical tensions could further unsettle global markets.