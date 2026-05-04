IRG: Our Forces will Be Ultimate Victors in Ongoing Uneven Battle

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Brigadier General Hossein Mohabi has declared that despite an ongoing unequal battle against heavily equipped enemies, Iran’s armed forces will emerge as the ultimate victors, driven by the culture of Ashura and an unwavering rejection of humiliation.

Mohabi the newly-appointed spokesman who replaced martyred Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeiei, made the remarks during an interview with IRIB’s News Network late on Sunday.

“In the unequal battle we are facing, Iran’s armed forces will be the final victors. They fight with the culture of Ashura and consider surrender a disgrace for themselves,” Mohabi said.

He further stated that “Our model in today’s wars is the model of Ashura, steadfastness in an unequal battle.”

The IRG spokesman acknowledged the vast disparity in military equipment between Iran and its adversaries.

“Our enemies are specifically one country and one regime with enormous equipment. America brought its latest defensive and offensive equipment to the battlefield,” he said, referring to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran that started on February 28.

“Our equipment and the number of our forces are very unequal compared to theirs. But our spiritual power enabled us to stand against them.”

Mohabi emphasized that an Iranian fighter either achieves victory or attains martyrdom, a fate seen as bliss.

“In this arena, our fighter either wins or is martyred. Martyrdom is happiness for him. In such a situation, our forces do not falter.”

The spokesman warned that the enemy seeks to penetrate the minds of Iranian forces through cognitive warfare.

“If the enemy infiltrates the mind of our forces through cognitive warfare, it can create doubt and reduce their resilience. But Ashura training prevents this infiltration,” he said.

Mohabi concluded by highlighting the devotion of the country’s fighters.

“Our fighters, possessing combat, operational and defensive capabilities as well as religious faith, give their lives so that the people can have security.”