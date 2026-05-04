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Hezbollah: It Is No Longer Acceptable for Media to Provoke and Fuel Internal Tensions
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah media relations office issued a statement addressing recent tensions following an offensive video and the media coverage that followed, warning against what it describes as continued incitement and calling on authorities to act.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
After all the efforts made to contain the internal tensions caused by the offensive and provocative video targeting Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem and the Resistance fighters—and following clear and responsible stances rejecting sectarian rhetoric and any attacks on religious figures and symbols—An-Nahar newspaper continues to pursue an inciting approach by publishing false accusations and unfounded claims against Hezbollah, serving only to fuel division and reignite tensions on the domestic front.
Hezbollah, which has been clear in rejecting any offense toward any figure or symbol in the country, whether religious or otherwise, dismisses these accusations as ignoring its declared positions and places them within the context of incitement and attempts to stir unrest and rekindle tensions.
Hezbollah Media Relations calls on the government, the Ministry of Information and the relevant judicial and security bodies to take responsibility and put an end to these violations. It stresses that it is no longer acceptable for certain media outlets, journalists and political figures to engage in provocations and offenses targeting broad segments of the Lebanese population, with the aim of provoking reactions and destabilizing the internal situation.
This comes particularly in light of what it describes as ongoing, systematic media and political campaigns targeting the “resistance environment” since the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024—campaigns that, according to the statement, directly affect its principles, values, symbols, leadership and martyrs.
Accordingly, the relevant authorities are urged to fulfill their role without double standards, in order to safeguard stability and civil peace.
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