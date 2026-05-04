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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, May 2, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, May 2, 2026
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By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, May 2, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops inside a house in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:35 a.m., an “Israeli” anti-armor position equipped with a Gil Spike system in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the Jneijel Heights in the village of Qantara, with artillery shells.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 04-05-2026 Hour: 11:18 Beirut Timing

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