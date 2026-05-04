- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, May 2, 2026
folder_openLebanon access_time 18 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed New
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, May 2, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops inside a house in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:35 a.m., an “Israeli” anti-armor position equipped with a Gil Spike system in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the Jneijel Heights in the village of Qantara, with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News