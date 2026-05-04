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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, May 3, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, May 3, 2026
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By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, May 3, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Al-Salaa Height in the village of Qantara, with rocket artillery.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the city of Naqoura, with a squadron of offensive drones in two waves, scoring a confirmed hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the public school in Houla, with a barrage of rockets.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a newly installed surveillance camera at a command post in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a Nemmera vehicle carrying an “Israeli” army command team in the town of Bayada, with an of offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the square of the village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., the newly established Blat Site in South Lebanon, with artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army command headquarters in the town of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets.
  10. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits.
  11. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells, scoring confirmed hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 04-05-2026 Hour: 11:18 Beirut Timing

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