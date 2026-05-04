Sheikh Qassem: Surrender Not an Option, No Yellow or Buffer Zone

By Staff

Statement By Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Praise be to God who guided us to carry the banner of truth, and peace and blessings be upon the Master of Messengers, Mohammad [PBUH], his pure and guiding family, and his chosen companions.

We are facing a dangerous phase in the history of our region and the future of our country and our generations- one in which the criminal Zionist enemy is closing in on us, backed and directed by the tyrannical and unjust US, supported as well by forces of oppression and colonialism, and by the defeated who scramble after the scraps of a world soaked in the blood of genocide and the killing of children and life itself.

For the resistance- its people and its supporters- to stand, despite limited numbers and resources, against the tyranny of these human beasts; to offer martyrs in the most noble and dignified form; to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals; and to remain steadfast and continue- this steadfastness is what will shape the future of our country, our generations, and our region alongside our allies as a future marked by dignity and independence.

We take guidance from the Almighty’s words: “O believers! When you face an enemy, stand firm and remember Allah often so you may triumph. Obey Allah and His Messenger and do not dispute with one another, or you would be discouraged and weakened. Persevere! Surely Allah is with those who persevere.” [Al-Anfal, 45–46]

The aggression aims to strip away rights and seize land and the future by force, while the resistance seeks to liberate the land and uphold justice. With the resistance, the enemy is incapable of achieving its objectives, no matter how arrogant or tyrannical it becomes.

There is no ceasefire in Lebanon- rather, there is ongoing “Israeli”-American aggression. No words are sufficient to condemn the targeting of civilians, villages, and towns; the destruction; and the killing of children, women, men, and the elderly. We remain patient and continue to resist, and God is with us.

Lebanon is the aggrieved party and is the one that needs guarantees for its security and sovereignty. As for the “Israeli” enemy’s claim that it seeks security for its settlements in northern occupied Palestine, it had that through Lebanon’s strict implementation of the November 27, 2024 agreement for fifteen months. Yet the “Israeli” enemy did not carry out a single step of the agreement, violated it more than ten thousand times, killed five hundred civilians, wounded hundreds, destroyed thousands of homes and livelihoods, and displaced people from their villages—all because it failed to make any progress toward its vision of Greater “Israel”, and it will not achieve it, even if all the monsters of the earth and criminals were to unite with it.

The army has deployed south of the Litani River in accordance with the agreement. Some ask: where did the resistance fighters and weapons come from? The resistance has adopted methods suited to this phase, drawing lessons from experience. All have seen the precision of its performance and its battlefield surprises. There is no need to be fixed in one geography; fighters come from many areas across Lebanon, securing appropriate weapons and operating with hit-and-run tactics to inflict the greatest possible losses on enemy soldiers and officers and to prevent them from consolidating their hold on occupied land. There is no yellow line and no buffer zone- nor will there be.

With our faith and our unwavering choice to reclaim and liberate our land without surrender, we will certainly succeed in confronting the enemy—especially by drawing on two sources of strength: the strength of the resistance and the strength of internal unity.

The resistance and its people have delivered an extraordinary performance that has astonished both foe and friend—so do not stab it in the back. We are not asking you to adopt its convictions, but we do ask that you not serve the enemy’s camp at this sensitive stage. As for the authorities, their duty is to preserve national unity, achieve sovereignty, instruct the army to defend the country, ensure protection for all citizens, and address economic and social problems. They should present their achievements to the people, demonstrate what they have implemented from the Taif Agreement without selectivity or misinterpretation, and show their commitment to the constitution and coexistence so that their representation is sound and their performance acceptable. Despite their weakness and limitations, they must set plans and programs based on building the state and its sovereignty- and we stand ready, as we always have, to support and assist within the framework of unity and independence.

Is there any country in the world whose government aligns with the enemy to confront its own resistance against occupation? There is not. Let us confront the enemy’s objectives and liberate the land through our internal unity so that together we can expel the enemy and enable the authorities to fulfill their duties.

Four factors can help us navigate this phase: the continuation of the resistance, internal understanding, benefiting from the Iranian-American agreement, and taking advantage of any international or regional moves that place pressure on the enemy.

The world must understand that surrender is not the solution.A solution with the enemy will not come through politically and militarily engineering Lebanon into a weak, subordinate state under tutelage nor through constrained diplomacy under ongoing aggression, coercive pressure, and the failure to implement agreements.

We support diplomacy that leads to stopping the aggression and implementing the agreement. We support the diplomacy of indirect negotiations, which produced results in the maritime agreement and the ceasefire agreement, while preserving Lebanon’s capabilities, which are its rightful entitlement. As for direct negotiations, they are a free concession with no gains; they serve Netanyahu, who wants to project an image of victory in form and posture while the aggression continues, and they serve Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

O youth of the resistance, you are shaping a dignified future and offering the noblest and most honorable sacrifices. Your blood has been fused with the land of Lebanon, making it resistant to invaders and the complacent alike. Your banner endures like the earth, the sky, the sun, and the air. The blood of the martyrs of the resistance- foremost among them Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the Hashemite Sayyed- along with all the martyrs and the wounded, is the light that illuminates our path, together with the prisoners and the families that made sacrifices.

A salute of love and solidarity to our steadfast people- the displaced, the supporters- who have become a source of national pride through their sacrifice and support for justice. Thanks to all who provided shelter, supported, and helped- people from all communities and sects, parties, figures, the media, the health sector, officials, ministers, and state institutions. I exclude no one among those who have shown generosity and dedication.

A special salute to those who founded the National Gathering and held its large, inclusive meeting in support of the resistance, the nation, unity, liberation, and honor. You have presented a bright image of Lebanon through the coming together of forces, parties,