Iran: We’ll Target Any Foreign Forces Approaching Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s highest operational command unit Major General Ali Abdollahi has warned that the Iranian Armed Forces will target any foreign forces, particularly from the US military, that attempt to approach or enter the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released on Monday, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Abdollahi reiterated that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is solely under the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces.

He emphasized that all safe passage through the strategic waterway must be coordinated with Iranian military forces.

General Abdollahi stated that "the criminal leaders and the aggressive, terrorist American army" had recently resorted to piracy and banditry in international waters, endangering global trade and economic security.

He warned that these leaders and their allies must understand that "the resistant and courageous Iranian nation" and its armed forces would respond to any threat or aggression at any level and in any part of Iran with a "severe and regret-inducing response."

In parallel, he commander affirmed that Iran will maintain and powerfully manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

He called on all commercial vessels and tankers to refrain from any attempt to transit without prior coordination with the armed forces stationed in the strait, warning that failure to do so would endanger their safety.

He also cautioned America's supporters, stating that "supporters of the wicked America" should be careful and avoid any regrettable actions.

Moreover, the top Iranian commander warned that any aggressive US action aimed at disrupting the current situation would have no result other than further complicating the situation and endangering the safety of vessels in the area.

US President Donald Trump claimed in recent remarks that the US will be "liberating the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz."