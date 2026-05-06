US Role Behind Strike on UAE Oil Zone

By Staff, Agencies

The US military was responsible for the fire at a UAE oil facility, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported, citing a military source who said the incident was linked to efforts to force a shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

The unnamed source denied Iranian involvement, telling state television that the incident was the result of US military "adventurism" intended to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and that Washington, not Tehran, must be held accountable.

"Iran had no plan to attack oil facilities [in the UAE]. What happened was the result of adventurism by US military forces, aimed at creating a passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. It is the US military that must bear responsibility for what happened," the source said.

Earlier Monday, UAE authorities attributed the attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone to Iran, describing it as a "dangerous escalation," and said they reserve the right to respond.

According to reports citing an Iranian military source, "If the UAE takes any “unwise action,” all of its interests would become targets for Iran.

The source warned that if the UAE becomes a "tool in the hands of 'Israel'" and makes any miscalculation, it would receive "a lesson it will never forget."

He added that the UAE is fully aware it is "sitting in a fragile glass house," stressing that insecurity would pose a potentially fatal threat.

The source further stated that if the UAE were to repeat the "mistake of the Forty-Day War," Iran would abandon all restraint and treat the country as it would any part of the "Israeli" entity.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] reported three separate incidents in UAE waters on Monday.

An oil tanker, later identified as the MV Barakah, an empty crude carrier operated by ADNOC Logistics and Services, was struck by a projectile around 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah, with all crew confirmed safe.

A cargo ship engine room fire was reported 36 nautical miles north of Dubai, and a third vessel fire was flagged approximately 14 nautical miles west of Saqr Port.

No environmental damage was reported across the three incidents.