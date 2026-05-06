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Obama: Netanyahu Used Same Iran War Pitch on Me, Trump

Obama: Netanyahu Used Same Iran War Pitch on Me, Trump
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 By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Barack Obama stated that "Israeli" occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly tried to persuade him to launch a war on Iran during his presidency, using arguments similar to those later presented to Donald Trump.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Obama said his disagreements with Netanyahu were well established, casting doubt on whether the "Israeli" leader’s approach ultimately served US or "Israeli" interests.

“I think my prognosis was accurate,” Obama stated, adding that while Netanyahu may have achieved his objectives, “whether that’s what is ultimately best for the 'Israeli' people… or what is good for the United States, I would question that.”

The former president noted an "ample record" of differences with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had strongly opposed the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, which was signed under the Obama administration before being scrapped by Trump in 2018.

Obama also addressed escalating rhetoric from Trump toward Iran, stressing that US leadership must uphold fundamental principles of human dignity and avoid decisions driven by “hubris and pure self-interest.”

He warned that failing to adhere to such values could lead to dangerous global consequences, emphasizing the risks of unchecked escalation in confrontations involving major powers.

American media figure Tucker Carlson said in a recent confrontational interview with the New York Times, that Netanyahu and many of his supporters in the US are holding Trump "hostage".

Carlson, who has recently spoken out against the Zionist lobby in Washington, particularly after the aggression on Iran was launched jointly by the US and "Israel", said that Trump appears to be a "hostage" and "slave" to foreign powers, not only because he started the February 28 war on Iran, but "because he couldn’t get out of it."

"Trump could not restrain Netanyahu," he said, adding that Netanyahu is the only person Trump could not threaten with detrimental consequences should he refuse a settlement with Iran.

He also noted that Trump could not even criticize Netanyahu for obstructing the ceasefire with Iran. "That’s slavery. That is total control of one man by another," he scoffed, expressing frustration with the American president, who has, so far, placed "Israel" first.

Israel Iran war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates BarackObama IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 06-05-2026 Hour: 12:08 Beirut Timing

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