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Canada’s Most Oil-Rich Province could Vote on Breaking away

Canada’s Most Oil-Rich Province could Vote on Breaking away
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By Staff, Agencies 

‘Stay Free Alberta’ activists have submitted almost 302,000 signatures to the election authorities in a bid to trigger a referendum on whether Canada’s oil-rich western province should leave the country.

A convoy of trucks delivered the signatures to the Elections Alberta office in Edmonton on Monday, as more than 300 supporters gathered outside, waving provincial flags and chanting “Alberta strong.”

The figure is well above the 177,732 signatures required under Alberta’s citizen-initiative rules, equal to 10% of the total number of votes cast in the previous provincial election.

The authorities have yet to verify the signatures for the petition – titled ‘A Referendum Relating to Alberta Independence’ – to move forward. The initiative was backed by the Alberta Prosperity Project, a pro-sovereignty nonprofit.

The proposed question asks: “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada and become an independent state?” The activists hope it will be added to a provincial referendum ballot in October.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith previously indicated that if the petition is verified, the provincial government will put the issue to a referendum. Smith has said, however, that she does not support the move.

Recent polling suggests that independence remains a minority position in Alberta, with an Angus Reid Institute survey in February finding that 65% of respondents would vote to stay in Canada, while 29% would vote to leave.

The push comes amid long-running tensions between Alberta and Ottawa over energy policy, taxation, environmental regulations, and access to export markets for the province’s oil and gas. Alberta is Canada’s key energy-producing region, producing over 80% of the country’s crude oil and 60% of its natural gas output, and has the highest per-capita GDP among Canadian provinces.

ottawa Canada oil riches alberta

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Last Update: 06-05-2026 Hour: 12:08 Beirut Timing

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